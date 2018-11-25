Pirate FM News
VIDEO: 'Storm Diana' is heading for Cornwall
Published by Emma Carton at 4:23pm 25th November 2018. (Updated at 4:41pm 25th November 2018)
The Portuguese Met Office has named Storm Diana and she is set to bring very wet and windy weather to Cornwall.
She is currently heading for the Azores and expected to hit the south-west of the UK from Tuesday.
Forecasters are predicting that once that happens, we can expect strong winds and heavy rain.
Diana follows Storms Ali, Storm Bronagh and Callum, back in September and October.
"A complex and slow-moving area of low pressure will dominate the weather scene over the Atlantic into the new working week, bringing a change to wetter and windier weather across the UK from Tuesday.
"Further afield, Storm Diana has been named by IPMA (the official Portuguese Meteorological Authority) because of its expected impacts in the Azores on Tuesday.
"Diana will then merge with the established Atlantic low pressure area, helping to maintain the unsettled weather over the UK through midweek".
Met Office
"It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead.
"We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south-west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores".
Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris
There are currently no weather warnings issued for Cornwall but you can check the latest here.
