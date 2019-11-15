Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick to remain in charge, Uli Hoeness steps down as president

Published at 10:07pm 15th November 2019. (Updated at 10:32pm 15th November 2019)

Bayern Munich say interim boss Hansi Flick will remain in charge “at least until Christmas” on the night Uli Hoeness stepped down as president at the club’s AGM.

Flick has guided Bayern to two wins from two since replacing Niko Kovac, who was sacked at the start of the month, with Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisting the club "trust" the 54-year-old.

Arsene Wenger has confirmed he was approached for the vacant Bayern role but "was never a candidate", while Ralf Rangnick and Thomas Tuchel previously distanced themselves from the position. Now Bayern say Flick will be in charge until the winter break and possibly beyond.

"Last Saturday, Uli Hoeness, Hasan Salihamidzic and I publicly announced that Hansi Flick is our head coach 'until further notice'," Rummenigge said at the AGM.

"And since we don't want to be asked every Saturday whether Hansi will be our head coach for the next match, I'll tell you, dear members: 'until further notice' means Hansi Flick will bear responsibility in terms of sport at least until Christmas, and potentially beyond.

"[Flick has an] impressive concept of training and tactics. His handling of the players is very good, and we like his pleasant demeanour. I'm telling you with absolute conviction: We trust Hansi Flick."

The AGM also saw Hoeness step down at the Allianz Arena having been involved at the club as player, manager or president since 1970.

He will hand over the reins of the Bundesliga champions to former Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer.

"It worked well here. I won almost everything that could be won," he said after a minutes-long standing ovation.

"For me the club always had to have people at the centre and that is what I tried to do. It was a wonderful time. That's it. I am done and thank you."