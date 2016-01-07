Major search under way for two fishermen after boat capsizes in Loch Fyne

11:53pm 18th January 2018

A major search and rescue operation has been launched for two fishermen in Scotland after their vessel capsized.

The HM Coastguard received a 999 call and a distress alert from a boat in Loch Fyne shortly after 6pm on Thursday, reporting a fisherman had been recovered from the water.

The man told his rescuers that his 40ft fishing vessel had capsized and two other men were in the water.

RNLI lifeboats from Tighnabruich, Arran and Cambeltown are involved in the search operation, along with the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard rescue teams.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and several commercial vessels are also helping with the search.

The man recovered from the water has been taken to hospital.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed of the incident.

