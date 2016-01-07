Pirate FM News
Keep up to date with the latest news delivered direct to your Inbox.
Girl, aged 8, stabbed to death in Walsall, West Midlands
4:26pm 21st January 2018
(Updated 4:26pm 21st January 2018)
An eight-year-old who was stabbed to death in the West Midlands has been named as Mylee Billingham.
Police were called to a property in the Brownhills area, near Walsall, at about 9.15pm on Saturday, where they found Mylee with serious stab injuries.
She was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.
A post-mortem examination will take place on Monday to establish the exact cause of Mylee's death.
A 54-year-old man, with a stab wound to his stomach, was arrested in connection with the incident.
He is in a critical condition in hospital.
Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the homicide unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic set of circumstances and my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.
"We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why - but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."
Neighbours said they were stunned to hear that a child had died.
Bob Weir, whose home is two doors away from the bungalow where the incident happened, said a middle-aged man lived at the now sealed-off property, apparently on his own.
Mr Weir, 72, added: "I didn't hear until this morning what it was and I was absolutely shocked - I didn't know the bloke who lived there and he hadn't lived there long, maybe six months, if that.
"There were police cars both sides of the road, ambulances... all sorts."
He added: "I didn't know there were any kids in there. I thought he just lived on his own. I never saw a girl or a woman there."4:26pm 21st January 2018
Share This StoryTweet
UKIP leader Henry Bolton loses no confidence vote after girlfriend row
UKIP's ruling body has passed a unanimous vote of no confidence in party leader Henry Bolton following a row over his 25-year-old girlfriend.
UKIP leader Henry Bolton refuses to quit as party 'cannot afford it'
UKIP boss Henry Bolton has defiantly refused to resign and insisted the party "cannot afford" a third leadership contest in the space of two years.
Young parents 'being pushed to breaking point' says survey
A new survey paints a worrying picture of the pressures on young parents.
Ed Sheeran is engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn
Singer Ed Sheeran has announced he is engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.
WATCH: Fresh flood alerts set to last all weekend
Cornwall News: Cornwall river levels remain high after heavy rain
Pirate FM Cornwall News Update - 7th January 2016
Cornwall Video News: Officials say they’re holding talks to find new jobs for hundreds of workers in Bodmin.
Lake District zip wire attraction a 'significant hazard'
National News: Controversial plans for a zip wire attraction in a Lake District valley could be scuppered by claims that low-flying fighter pilots would be put at risk if it goes ahead.
UPDATE: Body found on popular Cornish beach
Cornwall News: Police say death at Watergate Bay 'isn't suspicious'
SAG Awards: Hollywood's 'silence breakers' hailed
Showbiz News: Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino have been hailed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for breaking the silence surrounding sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Kenya blames colonial Britain for child landmine deaths
World News: Kenya has blamed British colonialists after four children were killed by a landmine.
Watford appoint Javi Gracia as head coach on 18-month contract
Sports News: Watford have appointed Javi Gracia as their new head coach on an 18-month contract, having sacked Marco Silva on Sunday morning.
Police staking out 'cannabis farm' drop gun while being charged at by elephants
Strange News: Police officers were charged by elephants while staking out a suspected cannabis farm, dropping an automatic rifle amid the chaos.
UKIP leader Henry Bolton refuses to quit as party 'cannot afford it'
National News: UKIP boss Henry Bolton has defiantly refused to resign and insisted the party "cannot afford" a third leadership contest in the space of two years.
PM urged to levy £1bn fines in bosses crackdown after Carillion collapse
National News: The chair of an influential House of Commons committee has urged the Prime Minister to make good on her promise to crackdown on "unscrupulous" company bosses by imposing billion-pound fines.