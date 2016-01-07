Girl, aged 8, stabbed to death in Walsall, West Midlands

4:26pm 21st January 2018

An eight-year-old who was stabbed to death in the West Midlands has been named as Mylee Billingham.

Police were called to a property in the Brownhills area, near Walsall, at about 9.15pm on Saturday, where they found Mylee with serious stab injuries.

She was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Monday to establish the exact cause of Mylee's death.

A 54-year-old man, with a stab wound to his stomach, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is in a critical condition in hospital.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the homicide unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic set of circumstances and my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.

"We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why - but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."

Neighbours said they were stunned to hear that a child had died.

Bob Weir, whose home is two doors away from the bungalow where the incident happened, said a middle-aged man lived at the now sealed-off property, apparently on his own.

Mr Weir, 72, added: "I didn't hear until this morning what it was and I was absolutely shocked - I didn't know the bloke who lived there and he hadn't lived there long, maybe six months, if that.

"There were police cars both sides of the road, ambulances... all sorts."

He added: "I didn't know there were any kids in there. I thought he just lived on his own. I never saw a girl or a woman there."

