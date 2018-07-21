George turns five: Prince beams in official royal photo to mark birthday

Published at 7:21pm 21st July 2018 (Updated 1:52am 22nd July 2018)

An official photograph of Prince George, taken in the garden at Clarence House, has been released to mark his fifth birthday.

The future king, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday, looks happy and confident in the new snap which was taken following Prince Louis's christening.

The photo shows Prince George beaming while standing in front of a brick wall.

He will celebrate his special day with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and his younger siblings Charlotte and Louis.

However, his party may be in a rather exotic location this year, as according to reports William and Kate may have taken their young family to the exclusive island of Mustique for a summer break.

It's been a busy year for the prince who has welcomed a new little brother, completed his first year at school and joined his great grandmother the Queen on Buckingham Palace's balcony to mark her official birthday.

First born child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George Alexander Louis was born on 22 July 2013 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

He met the world's media one day later, leaving with his mother and father after being safely strapped into the baby car seat.

He was christened on 23 October 2013, at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, was the Queen's third grandchild. She now has seven.

The young prince has just completed his first year at Thomas's School in Battersea, south London.

He arrived hand-in-hand with William on his first day, his mother Kate's morning sickness meaning she was unable to go along with him too.

When Prince Louis was born in April, Prince George joined younger sister Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing to visit their new brother.

With a love of planes, just like his father, Prince George enjoyed a fly-past in June to honour the Queen's official birthday on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

The youngster - who aged just two made the best dressed list in GQ - was last seen at Prince Louis's christening in July wearing his custom summer staple, a pair of shorts.

Despite only being five, George is a well-travelled little boy having visited Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Germany, Canada and now possibly the Caribbean too.

As a royal, each of his birthdays is marked with a special set of photographs.

For George's first birthday, pictures of him enjoying a day out in the Natural History Museum were shared.

For his second, the Palace posted a snap of a grinning prince in his father's arms, leaning forward into the camera as William laughed behind him.

On his third birthday, they gave a glimpse behind Palace walls, showing him playing in the garden and with their dog Lupo.

For his fourth birthday, Getty Royal photographer Chris Jackson took a grown-up snap of George wearing a blue shirt and giving his trademark cheeky grin.