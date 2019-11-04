Wife and lover guilty of murdering her husband after violent fantasies about torture

Published at 6:29pm 4th November 2019. (Updated at 11:22pm 4th November 2019)

A wife and her lover have been convicted of murdering her wealthy husband after sharing violent sexual fantasies of torturing and killing him.

Angela Taylor, 53, and Paul Cannon, 54, had a "venomous hatred" for William Taylor, who had refused to divorce her.

They had been married for 20 years before the wealthy farmer disappeared from his home shortly before his 70th birthday last June.

Mr Taylor was last seen alive at about 9pm on 3 June 2018 by his grandson Ben, who had taken him a Sunday roast.

Eight months later, a fisherman discovered Mr Taylor's skeletal remains, which were waist-deep in the mud on a secluded riverbank near one of his farms in Gosmore, Hertfordshire.

Mr Taylor's cause of death has not been determined as his body was too badly decomposed.

After about 11 hours of deliberations, the jury at St Albans Crown Court found Taylor and Cannon guilty.

Shortly after the last-known sighting of Mr Taylor, Cannon sold a Suzuki 4x4 for cash and Taylor got rid of her mobile phone.

WhatsApp messages found on Cannon's phone, starting from February 2018, showed the pair had numerous conversations which involved sexually graphic and violent ways of seriously harming Mr Taylor.

One conversation including showering together as his blood ran down the drain, as well as mutilating his body.

Cannon told Taylor he would "kill for" her and that he wanted to have sex with her and use blood during the act while her husband was tied to a chair and forced to watch.

The night the farmer vanished, Cannon told Taylor he was watching the film Kill Bill 2.

She replied "1 would be nice" with several smiling emojis - an apparent reference to her husband, who was known as Bill.

The couple claimed the exchanges were fantasy.

Prosecutors argued Cannon killed the cattle farmer while Taylor was likely at home, but she was equally guilty by encouraging him.

The pair, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, were also found guilty of arson for partially torching Mr Taylor's Land Rover a few days before he disappeared.

Cannon's work colleague, Gwyn Griffiths, from Folkestone in Kent, was cleared of conspiracy to murder after being accused of discussing hiring a hitman.

A teacup, bottle of Baileys liqueur, the remnants of corn on the cob, and some rope cord were found near Mr Taylor's remains.

Jurors rejected the defence's argument that Mr Taylor may have died by suicide, accident, natural causes, or at the hands of someone else.

Taylor married Mr Taylor in 1997 and the couple had three children together.

She lived nearby, having acquired assets as part of a post-nuptial financial settlement after first filing for divorce in 2014.