UK weather: More rain falls overnight as floods force 1,200 homes to evacuate

Published at 3:43pm 14th November 2019. (Updated at 5:46am 15th November 2019)

About 1,200 homes have been evacuated in South Yorkshire due to flooding across England, with rain continuing to fall overnight.

The Environment Agency said around 830 properties had been flooded by the close of play on Thursday, with homes evacuated in Bentley and Fishlake, near Doncaster.

Pumps set up around the village of Fishlake had removed 1.25 million tonnes of water in 24 hours, reducing water levels from two metres to 0.3 metres, but the rain returned with a vengeance.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates said Thursday night heading into Friday was a case of "here we go again", with flood warnings and alerts put in place across England by the Environment Agency.

Mr Keates said "persistent rain" would fall on an already saturated central England, and parts of the South West even experienced some snow as temperatures struggled to climb above 2C (35.6F).

According to the Environment Agency, 1,000 people have been evacuated across the 1,200 homes in South Yorkshire, including 40 from the village of Fishlake.

Dozens of pumps are in the county to remove 50 million litres of water per hour to protect homes and businesses.

The Environment Agency added that around 14,400 properties total, including 5,000 in South Yorkshire, have been protected by flood defences.

The agency had 113 flood warnings in place across England as of 6pm on Thursday, as well as 169 flood alerts.

Oxfordshire County Council said firefighters have rescued "a number of people" from vehicles stuck in floodwater.

Images posted online show the Oxfordshire village of Wendlebury, near Bicester, flooded after the nearby Wendlebury brook burst its banks due to heavy rain.

Wendlebury Parish Council advised people living near the brook to move their belongings "upstairs if at all possible".

In Worcestershire, West Mercia Police said the A448 Kidderminster Road in Bromsgrove was "completely impassable" near Fox Lane and through Chaddesley Corbett.

Forecasters issued a yellow weather alert for more "heavy and persitent" rain on Thursday night, covering areas including Nottingham, Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire and Derby.

There was also a yellow alert for "widespread" rain in parts of Wales, southwest England and the West Midlands.

The Environment Agency has urged communities to continue to check for flood warnings and follow the advice of emergency services moving into Friday.

Flood duty manager Kate Marks said heavy rain was "expected to cause river and surface water flooding".

She said the rain could impact ongoing flooding in Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

She added: "Today we ask them to please remain vigilant and take steps to prepare for flooding by checking their flood risk regularly and making plans to stay safe."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Stainforth, South Yorkshire, on Wednesday and one woman helping the recovery effort told him: "You've not helped us up to press. I don't know what you're here today for."

Another said to him: "You've took your time, Boris, haven't you?"

Mr Johnson had insisted: "We've been on it round the clock".

More than 100 soldiers have been sent to South Yorkshire to help residents clean up and, during a visit to the town of Fishlake later in the day, Mr Johnson promised: "We will get people back on their feet."

While Yorkshire prepared for more rain, parts of England and Wales were experiencing snow.

Dartmoor was covered in snow on Wednesday evening and police in the Welsh town of Ystradgynlais warned people to travel only if necessary after the weather saw several people stranded.