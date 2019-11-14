20 people injured after crash between minibus and car in Cambridgeshire

Published at 8:04pm 14th November 2019. (Updated at 12:00am 15th November 2019)

At least 20 people have been hurt in a "serious" crash in Cambridgeshire between a minibus and a car, emergency services have said.

More than 20 firefighters were at the scene, along with ambulances and police.

In a statement, Cambridgeshire Police said: "Multiple people are involved and some are seriously injured.

"The roads going in either direction at the junction have been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Casualties are being taken to Addenbrooke's and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, a spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said.

Police have said the crash happened on the B1040 Somersham Road at the junction with Bluntisham Heath Road.

It was first reported to emergency services at 4.51pm.

Both roads have been closed and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has tweeted to say it is "supporting a major incident".

The hospital has urged potential patients to call 111 for advice unless they require urgent or emergency care.

:: Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.