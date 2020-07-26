Harry Dunn's family drop legal claim and say police were 'left in the dark'

Published at 11:47am 26th July 2020. (Updated at 1:42pm 26th July 2020)

Harry Dunn's parents have dropped their legal claim against Northamptonshire Police - concluding the force are "absolved of any blame" following their son's death.

The 19-year-old's family say officers could have done no more to ensure American suspect Anne Sacoolas was brought to justice after carefully reviewing documents disclosed by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Mrs Sacoolas, whose husband is a US intelligence official, is accused of driving the car that collided with Mr Dunn's motorbike in a fatal crash outside an RAF base in Northamptonshire last August.

Mr Dunn's family are set for a two-day judicial review hearing at the High Court in November where they allege Mr Raab "obstructed justice" by allowing Mrs Sacoolas to leave the UK for America.

Northamptonshire Police were brought into the legal claim in January as Mr Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn sought to find out how Mrs Sacoolas was able to claim diplomatic immunity following the crash.

Explaining why the parents have dropped the claims against the force, family spokesman Radd Seiger said: "Having carefully reviewed the documents disclosed by the foreign secretary, the parents are now satisfied that the police are absolved of any blame and could have done no more to ensure that Mrs Sacoolas was brought to justice.

"Our case remains that the documents clearly show how the police investigation was effectively stopped in its tracks abruptly when the Foreign Office told the police shortly after Harry died that Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity."

He added the Foreign Office kept the police "in the dark for 14 days" about the uncertainty surrounding Mrs Sacoolas' claim to immunity.

It is understood the force will now only be involved in the claim as an "interested party" on the request of Chief Constable Nick Adderley.

Northamptonshire Police will also not seek costs against the family for its involvement in the proceedings.

The force claims it was not told by the Foreign Office about the risk of Mrs Sacoolas being withdrawn from the UK or the existence of a waiver in respect of her husband Jonathan's immunity, which prevented officers from interviewing him as a witness.

Mrs Sacoolas was charged last December with causing Mr Dunn's death by dangerous driving.

However, an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January.

The UK and the US have since agreed to amend the "anomaly" which allowed Mrs Sacoolas to claim diplomatic immunity.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "This is an ongoing legal matter and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The Foreign Office have been approached for comment.