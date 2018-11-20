Death sentence in India 34 years after anti-Sikh riots sparked by Indira Gandhi assassination

Published at 4:03pm 20th November 2018. (Updated at 5:24pm 20th November 2018)

An Indian court has handed down a rare death sentence 34 years after anti-Sikh riots left almost 3,000 people dead in the wake of then-prime minister Indira Gandhi's assassination.

It is the first sentencing over the violence since 1996, which comes after a special investigation was launched in 2015.

Yashpal Singh was sentenced to death and Naresh Sherawat was sentenced to life, both for murder, rioting and other charges.

Relatives of those killed rejoiced at the news more than three decades after violence erupted on the streets of New Delhi in 1984.

It took place hours after Gandhi was shot dead by her Sikh bodyguards - Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. The former was shot dead and the latter was hanged in 1989.

The assassination followed Operation Blue Star earlier in the same year, which saw Indian military try to flush out Sikh separatists from Amritsar's Golden Temple, the faith's holiest shrine.

However, civilians were killed and the temple was destroyed during the operation.

The large-scale rioting that resulted following the prime minister's death lasted three days and saw Sikhs raped and murdered, and their homes and businesses set alight.

Others were dragged from their properties and burned alive.

There have only been a handful of convictions since the deadly unrest took place despite government-appointed commissions being set up to tackle the issue in the past.

Speaking after Tuesday's sentencing, a woman who lost relatives in the riots said: "These (convicts) are small people. The court should now hold the big names accountable for the killings."

The two men were sentenced for the killing of Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh, both in their 20s and killed in the south of New Delhi.

The number of dead could be far higher than the official figure, according to Sikh leaders, who accuse Gandhi's Congress party of fanning the violence.

Senior Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was initially accused of inciting mobs but was acquitted by a court in 2013.

Sikhs remain a minority community in India with 20 million in the country and 27 million in total around the world. They make up just 2% of India's population of 1.25 billion people.