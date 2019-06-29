Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Pakistan in the autumn

Published at 7:46pm 29th June 2019. (Updated at 10:39pm 29th June 2019)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make an official visit to Pakistan.

Kensington Palace say the trip, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place in the autumn.

A statement said further details would be "advised in due course".

The High Commissioner for Pakistan said the country and its people "warmly welcomed" the announcement.

In a statement, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said: "The people of Pakistan still cherish and fondly recall the visits of Her Majesty The Queen to Pakistan during 1961 and 1997.

"The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan.

"The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further".