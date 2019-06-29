Shopping Basket Your Pirate listen Live

Pirate FM News

Read More Cornwall News

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Pakistan in the autumn

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Pakistan in the autumn

Published at 7:46pm 29th June 2019. (Updated at 10:39pm 29th June 2019)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make an official visit to Pakistan.

Kensington Palace say the trip, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will take place in the autumn.

A statement said further details would be "advised in due course".

The High Commissioner for Pakistan said the country and its people "warmly welcomed" the announcement.

In a statement, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said: "The people of Pakistan still cherish and fondly recall the visits of Her Majesty The Queen to Pakistan during 1961 and 1997.

"The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan.

"The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further".

Read More Cornwall News

Deals from our Shop

Half Price 60 Minute VR Experience for 2 at Player Ready

Half Price 60 Minute VR Experience for 2 at Player Ready

20.00
Buy
Half Price Entry For Four To Torquay's Dinosaur World

Half Price Entry For Four To Torquay's Dinosaur World

13.90
Buy
Half Price Family Entry to Dingles Fairground Heritage Centre

Half Price Family Entry to Dingles Fairground Heritage Centre

15.50
Buy
Half Price Family Entry To Wheal Martyn

Half Price Family Entry To Wheal Martyn

17.00
Buy
Half Price 18 Hole Golf For Two at Looe Golf Club

Half Price 18 Hole Golf For Two at Looe Golf Club

35.00
Buy
Email Icon

Sign up for exclusive news, competitions and offers.
Proper Local News updates from Pirate FM

Contact the News Team:
01209 31431401209 314314
Find Pirate FM on FacebookPirate FM
Find Pirate FM on Twitter@piratefm
Email The Pirate FM News Teampiratefm.co.uk
Sky News LogoThis article © Sky News.

Pirate Extra Pirate 70s Escape LoveCornwall