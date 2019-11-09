KSI v Logan Paul: KSI clarifies after telling Logan Paul he's 'going to f****** die'

Published at 4:45am 9th November 2019. (Updated at 6:34am 9th November 2019)

YouTube star KSI has clarified remarks he made ahead of his highly anticipated boxing match with Logan Paul, after telling his rival "you're going to f****** die" at a news conference.

The British social media star and amateur boxer had traded insults with Paul, a fellow YouTuber, before their bout at The Staples Centre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

KSI tweeted on Friday: "Just want to clarify a statement I made yesterday at the press conference.

"I don't intend to kill Logan physically tomorrow, I only intend to kill his YouTube career and spirit.

"After this fight, I still want Logan to be alive and well."

The pair took part in pre-fight banter at the conference on Thursday, with American internet star Paul firing random maths questions at his opponent.

The YouTube stream of the news conference was viewed more than 3.5 million times in 24 hours.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide William "JJ" Olatunji, has 5.1 million followers on Twitter and just over 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He will face off against Paul, who has 19.9 million YouTube subscribers, after their major amateur bout at the Manchester Arena last year.

The white-collar event sold out to 20,000 fans, drew an audience of 2.5 million live viewers and has had more than 19 million subsequent views, making it the biggest internet event in history.

It was also named the most popular white-collar boxing match of all time.

However, viewers were left dissatisfied with the outcome of the fight as it ended in a majority draw.

Millions are expected to live-stream KSI and Paul's fight on Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, KSI - who is also a rapper - has released a new single called Down Like That, featuring US rappers Rick Ross and Lil Baby and hip-hop producer S-X.

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here