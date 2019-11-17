At least seven killed in gas explosion in Bangladesh

Published at 6:03am 17th November 2019. (Updated at 7:37am 17th November 2019)

At least seven people have been killed after a gas pipeline exploded in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong.

The gas pipeline exploded in front of a five-storey building, blowing walls off the building, a local police official said, citing witnesses.

Eight people who were injured in the blast have been taken to hospital.

Police chief Mohammed Mohsin said at least 25 people were taken to hospital and firefighters joined the rescue operation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

News reports said the road in front of the explosion site was busy with people and tricycle rickshaws, and that a boundary wall fell on the people on the road.

The explosion took place in the morning, Mohsin said.

Chittagong is 216km (134m) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.

